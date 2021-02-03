Tech savvy Gaels at The Heath GAA turn to the online world to jumpstart lotto draw locked down by Covid-19

The Heath GAA lotto has returned thanks to some outside the box thinking by the club which has turned to the online Klubfunder app and website to raise vital funds.

The Laois club intends to hold draws every Tuesday night with the first taking place in recent days. The jackpot for the first draw on Tuesday, February 2 was €15,000 when the numbers drawn were 11,12,22,25.

The jackpot was not won and there was one match 3 - Michael McNamee.

The €15,000 jackpot rolls over to the next draw at 9pm on February 9. MORE BELOW TWEET about how the club have used technology to adapt.

Ticket sales have also moved online to ensure you don’t miss out on the chance to win.

To enter download KlubApp to your phone from the Apple or Google Play stores and sign in under Klubfunder, choosing The Heath GAA Club as your club.

From their you can play the lotto by picking four numbers and as many lines for as many weeks as you want.

You can also play on the klubfunder.com website.

By choosing to auto-renew, the club says you don’t miss a draw and a chance to win. You can also do a quick pick.

Results will be e-mailed to entrants and posted on the club Facebook page after each draw.

Alternatively, the club says you can sign up for the recurring payment plans to cover membership, county board tickets and the lotto all in one.

If you want to choose this option contact Donal Bigley.

The club urges all members to spread the word to help fundraise in these difficult times.

The club is also using social media to hold and promote the draws.