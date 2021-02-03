Laois GAA All clubs draw dates change due to Covid-19

Laois GAA has announced changes to the 2021 All County Clubs Members Draw which is a major fundraiser for hurling and football clubs around the county.

The club has announced that as a result of current Covid-19 level 5 restrictions which are not being reviewed until Friday, March 5 it was agreed at a recent Coiste Bainisti meeting to postpone the opening draw for one month.

The draw dates were rescheduled as follow:

Draw 1 - Friday, April 2

Draw 2 - Friday, May 7

Draw 3 - Friday, June 4

Draw 4 - Friday, July 2

Laois GAA has also announced that there was also a technical issue with Club Members purchasing €130 All County Club Members Draw Tickets online with debit cards only. Laois GAA says this technicality has now been corrected and tickets can be purchased online at https://laoisgaa.ie/product/county-draw/...

Under the draw €31,500 in cash prizes are up for grabs every four weeks.

A total of €125,000 in prize money can be won.

Up to €115 from every ticket sale (after initial draw fund) goes back to local clubs.