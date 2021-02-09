Courtwood GAA AGM report
The Annual General Meeting of Courtwood GAA club took place on Saturday evening last 30th January.
Given the current government health guidelines, it was a historic night for the club as the meeting took place remotely. Indeed, given how smoothly the meeting went, maybe this is the way forward even if the restrictions are relaxed.
The following officers were elected;
President: Liam Kelly Snr
Vice Presidents:
• Hubert Deegan Snr
• George Doyle Snr
• Tommy Dunne Snr,
• Ned Flynn
• Martin Dunne
• Fr Tom Dooley
• Pat Byron
• Dan Luttrell Snr
• Pat Behan
• Teresa Mulhare
• Tommy Wilson
• Dick Donoher
• Mick Behan
Chairman: Niall Little
Vice Chairman: John Boland
Secretary: Joe Carroll
Assistant Secretary /Registrar: Siobhan Byron McEvoy
Treasurer: PJ Kelly
Assistant Treasurer: Aileen Aherne
PRO: Pat O’Connell
County Board Delegate: Dick Donoher
Oifigeach Chultúir agus Gaeilge: Amy Ní Mhurchú
Child Protection Officer: Eamonn O'Connell
Children’s Officer: Eamonn O’Connell
Coaching Co-ordinator/Officer: Fergal Byron
Club School Liaison Officer: Fergal Byron
Development Officer: Damien Behan/John Dunne
Health and Wellbeing Officer: Laura Dunne
The meeting also ratified Eddie Kinsella as senior football team manager and Mick Hogan as junior football team manager.
A vote of sympathy was also passed by the meeting with the families of the following who we sadly lost in the past year; Caroline Flynn Malone, Jack Behan, Fr Jack Walsh, Billy Flynn, Sean Dowling, Clare Dunne, Anna O'Connor, Ray McGill, Susan Gilnagh and our outgoing club president, Liam Carroll.
