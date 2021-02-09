Courtwood GAA AGM report

The Annual General Meeting of Courtwood GAA club took place on Saturday evening last 30th January.

Given the current government health guidelines, it was a historic night for the club as the meeting took place remotely. Indeed, given how smoothly the meeting went, maybe this is the way forward even if the restrictions are relaxed.

The following officers were elected;

President: Liam Kelly Snr

Vice Presidents:

• Hubert Deegan Snr

• George Doyle Snr

• Tommy Dunne Snr,

• Ned Flynn

• Martin Dunne

• Fr Tom Dooley

• Pat Byron

• Dan Luttrell Snr

• Pat Behan

• Teresa Mulhare

• Tommy Wilson

• Dick Donoher

• Mick Behan

Chairman: Niall Little

Vice Chairman: John Boland

Secretary: Joe Carroll

Assistant Secretary /Registrar: Siobhan Byron McEvoy

Treasurer: PJ Kelly

Assistant Treasurer: Aileen Aherne

PRO: Pat O’Connell

County Board Delegate: Dick Donoher

Oifigeach Chultúir agus Gaeilge: Amy Ní Mhurchú

Child Protection Officer: Eamonn O'Connell

Children’s Officer: Eamonn O’Connell

Coaching Co-ordinator/Officer: Fergal Byron

Club School Liaison Officer: Fergal Byron

Development Officer: Damien Behan/John Dunne

Health and Wellbeing Officer: Laura Dunne

The meeting also ratified Eddie Kinsella as senior football team manager and Mick Hogan as junior football team manager.

A vote of sympathy was also passed by the meeting with the families of the following who we sadly lost in the past year; Caroline Flynn Malone, Jack Behan, Fr Jack Walsh, Billy Flynn, Sean Dowling, Clare Dunne, Anna O'Connor, Ray McGill, Susan Gilnagh and our outgoing club president, Liam Carroll.