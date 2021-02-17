Leinster GAA's €1.4 million loss to hit clubs for three years and hurling immediately says Laois GAA

Leinster GAA's €1.4 million loss is set to hit funding for clubs and county teams according to Laois GAA.

Laois GAA says its Leinster Council delegate Richard Kennedy reported on the loss.

“Leinster Council GAA suffered an operating loss of €1.4 million, for year-end 2020, which was covered by reserves but will not be sustainable on an ongoing basis.

“As a result of these losses there is unlikely to be any club development grants for a minimum of 2-3 years and that the annual Hurling Development Fund (€40,000 per annum) to our county will also suffer, with a reduced amount to be paid for 2020 and unlikely to be renewed in coming years,” he reported.

The Laois GAA meeting heard that the Leinster Championship 2021 have been postponed but there is an intention to complete

Leinster U20 Hurling, Minor Hurling & Football Finals and also for counties to be allowed to complete their outstanding 2020 Championships.

The Leinster Convention was held on Monday, January 25, via Microsoft Teams, with no elections.