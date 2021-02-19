Laois GAA update on the Laois Cumann na mBunscol schools competitions

Laois GAA wants to hold the schools Cumann na mBunscol hurling and Gaelic football leagues but cannot yet to commit to doing so because of Covid-19.

Shane Maher briefed the recent board meeting. He said primary school activity had ceased due to Covid-19 restrictions but that plans were in place for 2021 Cumann na mBunscol Leagues but were entirely dependent on Government proposals.

Primary schools have been shut since Christmas and the Government has given no date for their reopening.

Gaelic Games have also been suspended for the foreseeable under the Level 5 restrictions.

The Leagues culminate in showcase Cumann na mBunscol finals in Laois GAA HQ O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. In a normal year, hurling finals are played at the end of May. The Gaelic Football finals are contested at the end of October.

Meanwhile, the Coiste na nÓg Chairperson Alan Langton informed delegates that they were presently processing all 2021 underage affiliations for next CCC meeting.

He acknowledged that a template has been prepared for the conclusion of all 2020 underage competitions once current restrictions have been eased.