Croke Park to decide on how Laois GAA clubs will be compensated for Covid-19 loss

Officials at GAA HQ in Croke Park will decide on how much and what type of support Laois clubs will get from the National GAA Financial Support Package, according to Laois GAA.

The February committee report delivered the update to County Board delegates.

“Applications for Laois GAA Treasurer Martin Byrne informed delegates that all our club units had submitted application the GAA application form for this support in time and that qualification for this support will be determined by Croke Park and financial return to Club will likely be by credit note or rebate, by means of 5/6th discount on their 2020 Property and Public Liability Insurance premium," said PRO's report circulated to the press.

The meeting was also updated on the club Financial Accounts 2019/20.

“Our treasurer reminded Clubs that in accordance with your GAA Club Constitution Section 11.5, a copy of your Club Financial Statements, as adopted and approved, shall be submitted to Laois GAA, within four weeks of the date of your club AGM” said the report.

Mr Byrne added that a number of clubs have yet to submit their accounts.

There was also an update on the €130 All County Club Members Draw. The first draw has now been postponed until Friday 2 April, with the final draw rescheduled for July, which was due to current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

He also advised Clubs of the availability of online purchasing of tickets, which is successfully been utilised by a number of clubs so far.

The report submitted that he informed the meeting that with online purchasing, that the club secretary would receive an email advising of purchase and that it was the responsibility of the club to initiate the draw ticket and send the receipt of the ticket to the purchaser.