Hundreds of GAA teams registered in Laois says Croke Park's report

There were 501 Gaelic Games teams registered in Laois a the end of 2020 according to the GAA's annual report.

The county has 66 adult Gaelic football teams and 54 adult hurling teams.

Laois has 20 U20 Gaelic football teams and 17 U20 hurling teams.

There are 195 youth Gaelic football teams and 149 youth hurling teams registered in Laois on December 21.

There are 23,971 registered teams in the 32 counties according to the GAA report.