Mission accomplished: Club Players Association decide to dissolve

Following the decisions at last Saturday's GAA Congress, the Club Players Association (CPA) formed back in 2016 and launched one year later, has decided unanimously to dissolve. The unanimous decision was taken in accordance with the CPA constitution.

The sole aim of the club players body was to fixing the fixture problem within the GAA for all players, and following last week's decision to bring in a split season, the CPA has decided their work has been successfully completed.

A statement released today states:

"With Congress at the weekend making the historic decision to institute a split season model, the CPA Executive considers its task is now complete. The responsibility is now with GAA Management directed by An Uachtarán, Larry McCarthy and Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan, to implement Congress's unanimous and democratic decision. And it is the role of club and county players and officials to monitor the delivery of the new Fixture arrangements and hold the Association accountable."

The CPA advocated a split season approach as a sensible, fair and logical solution to the fixtures issue, and warmly welcome Congress’s decision.

The statement goes on to "thank all players and GAA members who participated in surveys, sent us season models and ideas (all were read and given consideration), offered feedback, provided encouragement and constructive criticism. We are grateful for the contributions of our executive members past and present, including Declan Brennan. We also thank the GPA for their cooperation and support. Thanks to GAA management for the ongoing engagement. We are also grateful to the Media for the opportunities and platforms to discuss and debate our ideas.

"We are a diverse group of GAA volunteers from different backgrounds in clubs across Ireland. We are brought together and united by our commitment to the Gaelic Athletic Association. We share a single-minded belief that the goal of a workable fixtures programme was achievable to make the GAA better as a sporting organisation.

"Our reasoning has always been that the right approach to fixtures would provide a vastly improved platform for participation in our games for all players at all levels. With that objective achieved, the time is right to step away.

"If other motivated individuals wish to champion another cause, the Joint Captains' Association perhaps, that is their choice. We have played our part, and our work is done."