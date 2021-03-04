Laois GAA club wants to split the pot with you

Castletown GAA has launched a new Spilt the Pot fundraiser with draws taking place every Wednesday evening.

The boxes are located at the dressing rooms and local shops: Phelans, Hardings Butchers and Cocos XL.

If anyone requires envelopes please do not hesitate to contact any committee member.

Entry is simple:

Fill out the envelope provided with your details.

Place your €2 into the envelope.

Place your completed envelope into the box.

The first draw took place on February 24 when at Pat Phelan (shop) was the winner.

Congratulations to Emma Phelan who was the winner of the second draw on March 3.

Conor Doran was the winner of the free entry for all the March draws.

The club hopes you can support this vital fundraiser in these tough times.