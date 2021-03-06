Laois 'Soaring Stars' winners at Camogie Awards are the pride of Laois

Laois has won two 'Soaring Stars' awards on the 2020 Camogie All-Stars Awards.

Goalkeeper Aedin Lowry of Camross is a first-time winner as is left half-back Clodagh Tynan of St Brigid's Camogie Club. The two Laois representatives were announced at the virtual Camogie Association All-Star Awards 2020 on Saturday, March 6.

The players were congratulated by Laois Camogie.

2Massive congratulations to Aedin Lowry and Clodagh Tynan on winning Soaring Star Awards. This is a fantastic achievement and we are super proud of them both. Laois Abú," said Laois Camogie.

Both were on the Laois team that contested that All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final in 2020. Laois lost out to Antrim last November in what was otherwise a good year for Laois Camogie.

The Soaring Stars are made up of players in the Intermediate and Junior intercounty squads.

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Down lead the 2020 Soaring Stars Awards, represented by six players; defenders Dearbhla Magee and Fionnuala Carr, midfielder Paula O’Hagan and forwards Sara-Louise Graffan, Niamh Mallon and Sorcha McCartan.

Intermediate runners-up Antrim are represented by three players; defenders Chloe Drain and Niamh Donnelly along with forward Maeve Kelly.

All-Ireland Premier Junior Champions Armagh received two Soaring Stars awards to forwards Leanne Donnelly and Ciara Donnelly while the remaining position is taken by Nancy Murray Cup champion Roisin O’ Keeffe from Cavan. Meath defender Claire Coffey also received an award.

All-Ireland Senior champions Kilkenny dominated the 2020 Camogie All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance, taking six places on this year’s selection announced virtually by Killian Whelan.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway received two awards, with Tipperary and Cork receiving three awards each and Waterford completing the line-up with one award.

Amongst the winners for the champions were full-back Claire Phelan, left half-back Davina Tobin, midfield Grace Walsh, left half-forward Denise Gaule, full-forward Miriam Walsh and left corner-forward Anne Dalton.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway are represented with right corner-back Shauna Healy and right corner-forward Orlaith McGrath.

Tipperary players Áine Slattery (goalkeeper), Mary Ryan (left corner-back) and Karen Kennedy (centre half-back) receive their first All-Stars Awards and are joined on the All-Stars selection by Cork trio Hannah Looney (right half-back), Chloe Sigerson (midfield) and Orla Cronin (centre half-forward).

Waterford captain and right half-forward Niamh Rockett completes this year’s winning selection.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling was named as Manager of the Year for the first time after guiding his team to All-Ireland glory in December.

Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following on from her match winning performance in the All-Ireland Senior decider. Niamh Mallon of Down was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade whilst Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly was chosen as the Junior Players’ Player of the Year. All three were selected after voting by intercounty players through the WGPA with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

Speaking at the event Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said:

“I would like to welcome everyone to this evening’s Camogie All-Stars presentation. This event is down to the commitment of you, our players. It is down to the commitment of Liberty Insurance our sponsors who stood firmly with us throughout 2020. It is down to the commitment of county managers and county boards to comply with all the protocols and procedures that were necessary. To all of you, thank you.

“You, our All-Star nominees played the Championships behind closed doors in empty stadia and it didn’t curtail you’re your passion and commitment. Thank you also to the WGPA for their input in the Players’ Player of the Year awards.

“Congratulations to all of tonight’s nominees and winners. Let us now look forward to the 2021 Championships”.

Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Stuart Trotter said:

“In addition to the All-Stars Awards it is important to recognise the outstanding individual performances throughout this year’s Championship as acknowledged by their peers in the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year award.

“There have also been many outstanding efforts off the field this year as managers faced a championship season like no other with so many challenges at play. I have no doubt that every manager would have been a worthy winner of the Manager of the Year award this year. Congratulations to all our winners and nominees," he said.

2020 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 2nd Time Winner

Full-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner

Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 4th Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Full-Forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 7th Time Winner

2020 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Aedin Lowry (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Claire Coffey (Meath) – 3rd Time Winner

Full-Back: Dearbhla Magee (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Chloe Drain (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Niamh Donnelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – 5th Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Clodagh Tynan (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Roisin O’Keeffe (Cavan) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Paula O’Hagan (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Leanne Donnelly (Armagh) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Sara-Louise Graffin (Down) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Maeve Kelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – 5th Time Winner

Full-Forward: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Sorcha McCartan (Down) – 1st Time Winner

2020 Manager of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Brian Dowling, Kilkenny – 1st Time Winner

2020 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Niamh Mallon (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh) – 1st Time Winner