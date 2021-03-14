WATCH Sneak peek at a GAA club's new 'hurling arena' in Laois which it's hoped will make dreams come true

Ballinakill GAA club's new hurling arena is entering the final stages of Astro flooring and final walls next on the menu.

It's part of a big project which the club is trying to raise €50,000 to complete.

A sneak peak inside our hurling arena as we enter the final stages. Astro flooring and final walls to be completed in coming weeks ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Ex8xQ36ipN — Ballinakill GAA (@Ballinakill_GAA) February 28, 2021