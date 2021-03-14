#WATCH Sneak peek at a GAA club's new 'hurling arena' in Laois which it's hoped will make dreams come true

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Ballinakill GAA club's new hurling arena is entering the final stages of Astro flooring and final walls next on the menu.

It's part of a big project which the club is trying to raise €50,000 to complete.

Watch a quick video here. 