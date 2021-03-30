Covid-19 restrictions to be eased on GAA and other sports activity such as golf

A series of changes have been announced by the Government to Covid-19 restrictions on sports activity from April.

From Monday, April 19 some additional high-performance training will be permitted.

Senior inter-county GAA training to facilitate national hurling and Gaelic football league competition, starting in May. This does not include under 20 or minor competitions.

Also from April 19 as well as training for certain high performing athletes approved by Sport Ireland in a range of other sports.

From Monday, April 26, subject to the prevailing public health situation, outdoor sports facilities can reopen (for example: pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, other facilities as appropriate).

Underage non-contact outdoor training and dancing in pods of 15 or fewer can also restart.

The Government notes that outdoor sports facilities can reopen (for example: pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, other facilities as appropriate).

It says activities should take place between a maximum of two households. Facilities including clubhouses and any indoor facilities (for example: changing rooms, showers, kitchens, meeting rooms), apart from essential toilet facilities must remain closed.