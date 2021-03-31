Laois GAA to give 2020 club championship hurling and Gaelic football teams short window to get ready

GAA club teams in Laois who are are still in the mix for 2020 honours may have just two weeks to prepare for their outstanding games but the Laois County Board Chairman has reiterated his commitment to finish out the season.

Speaking on Midlands 103 radio, Mr Peter O'Neill gave an insight to the boards thinking for the 2020 and 2021 club seasons.

"We have committed to the clubs in Laois that we will play all our outstanding championships from last year prior to the new one and I think we will be able to do that. I would see it that as soon as we go back, we will probably be only able to give last year's semi-finalists only two weeks to get together and get into sem-finals and finals and then plough on with our 2021 championships," he said.

The Laois Club Championships were hit by last August's lockdown in Laois, Offaly and Kildare and again by the second wave lockdown in October when the last game was played.

Intercounty training can commence on April 19. READ MORE HERE.

Games to be played at various grades from the 2020 hurling and Gaelic football championships in Laois

Gaelic Football

Senior (semi-finals)

Emo v Graiguecullen

Ballyfin v Portarlington

Junior ‘A’ (semi-finals)

Portlaoise v The Heath

Park-Ratheniska v Ballyroan-Abbey

Junior ‘B’ (final)

Spink v Graiguecullen

Junior ‘C’ (final)

Colt v Kilcotton

Hurling

Senior (final)

Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla

Premier Intermediate (final)

Portlaoise v The Harps

Intermediate (final)

Rathdowney-Errill v Trumera

Junior ‘A’ (semi-finals)

The Harps v Castletown

Portlaoise v Abbeyleix

Junior ‘B’ (semi-finals)

Camross v Rathdowney-Errill

Portlaoise v The Harps