WATCH Roaming reporter Zach Tuohy looks like he has a career in front of the cameras
Portlaoise man does post-match roaming report for Geelong and he looks like a natural
Zach Tuohy just to go an a tour of the Geelong dressing rooms to interview players after another win for the Aussie rules club
Portlaoise's Zach Tuohy looks like he will walk into a job in the media when he hangs up his boots in Australia.
Fresh from a victory with Geelong Cats, Reg, as he seems to be known down under, took a mic and camera around the dressing rooms to interview his teamates.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on