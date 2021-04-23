Laois GAA Clubs gear up for return of underage training

GAA clubs around Laois are gearing up for the return of their juvenile members to the field of play. From this Monday, juvenile teams are permitted to return to training under strict protocols set down by the Government. While there will be some hoops to jump through, the main feeling is of relief and excitement as thousands of kids around the County will finally get back to what they love doing.

Clubs have been busy organising their training schedules making sure to include all their underage teams and while there will be a lot of logistics around the return to play, clubs have been making their plans known this week.

Adult club teams are still not permitted to return but with Inter County teams back training this week and kids back next week, there is an air of excitement back in the GAA world again.