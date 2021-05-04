Former Laois star hails return of Kingston to Laois fold

In a league of fine margins, a former Laois star has predicted that the return of Donie Kingston to the Laois football fold could be a gamechanger as the look to navigate their way through a competitive Division 2 South league campaign.

Former ace forward MJ Tierney belives that Kingston has that X Factor quality that is sure to bolster the Laois attack.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Tierney commented;

“Where Laois have come from, being a Division 1-2 football team, down to Division 4 and back up, he’s the linchpin of what they do up front,” Tierney outlined.

“In fairness to Mike (Quirke), with some of the older fellas on their way out, you need someone like that who’s kind of a throwback to when we were punching a bit heavier as a football county. So, it’s going to be a huge support to the team to have him back.”

Kingston turned down an opportunity to join the panel in 2020 and after the O'Moore County consolidated their Division two statis with a dramatic win over Fermanagh on the last day, the return of Kingston could be what they need to challenge at the top end of the division.

Sitting only behind Ross Munnelly in the Laois scoring charts, Kingston, still only 30 has plenty left to offer a Laois panel that is looking as strong as its been for a number of years.

“In fairness, without Donie it’s an uphill battle – and with Donie you can probably look at anywhere between five and seven points on the board, from play and from frees,” he explained.

“And that is a big, big difference, especially with the counties that they’ll be playing this year.

“He’s the kind of fella that if a game was tight, in the last few minutes, they’ll be trying to find him because he’ll either be fouled or, with two or three players on him, he’s able to wrangle between the dummy solo or just sheer brute strength and get his shot off. That’s something that they’ll hugely benefit from. And I think you’ll probably see two or three games, purely on him alone, he’ll get them through this year.”

