Michael Dempsey: Condensed season will test the resolve and resources of teams with Limerick still the side to beat

The GAA plays such an integral part in the lives of so many people - it is great to see our young people back on pitches all over the country in pods this week.

It is a much-needed respite from the isolation and stress of the times we are currently experiencing. It provides young people with the opportunity to play the game they love, to be physically active and socialise with their friends. It's so important for their wellbeing and development.

Likewise, the resumption of the National Hurling League and the championship is being anxiously awaited by players, management, and passionate supporters all over the country.

Our games provide great entertainment and escapism from normal life, with the opportunity for fans in all counties to support their teams and watch our best players in action on the national stage. In normal times we can take it for granted but in the current climate it has taken on a new significance, and we are all looking forward to the action.

Eager

Players and management are also eagerly awaiting the action to start after such a long layoff, after all it's why players train and commit to get the opportunity to play at the highest level.

We have now had two of the longest preseason periods in the history of the GAA, which has given players the time to reach the highest levels of fitness and sort out any long-term injuries.

The downside of this is that players now face a condensed period of activity with five National League games, a short break and then into the championship.

Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes celebrate All-Ireland success in 2020

Such a heavy schedule is particularly demanding for older players and players with a history of injuries - how managements and backroom teams deal with this cohort of players and games week after week will greatly influence their performances during the season.

Normally players would have had more time to find their form through an extended national league, club games and for younger players through the Fitzgibbon cup at third level. The loss of Fitzgibbon this year is huge as it provides a great opportunity for young players to compete and develop at the highest level. It's been the springboard for so many players to step up to intercounty teams.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy



History

Last year is history and every team now starts with a clean slate but will take onboard key learnings from the last season. Limerick appears to be in pole position, with serious depth in their panel, key players returning from injury, are full of confidence and with a system of play which is highly effective. They have set the bar high and are the team to beat.

The chasing pack will make it an intriguing and exciting campaign and we cannot rule out a surprise. It will be interesting to see if Waterford, last year's beaten finalists continue their upward trajectory under new manager Liam Cahill. On any given day in Munster shocks can happen, it's an extremely competitive province. Tipperary and Cork have had good underage teams and will be anxious to find new players to give them fresh impetus.

For all teams, this year the priority will be to give game time to new players but at the same time build momentum in the league going into the championship. This will be a challenge in such a condensed period. We can expect all teams to try out players but in a measured way which will allow them to get results and build confidence going into the championship.

Tipperary will be interesting in this regard as Liam Sheedy has shown loyalty to players he has worked with and won with over a long period. He will be anxious to find new players and to give his team a fresher look in what is a critical year for him and his team. How the noise coming out of Clare will affect their team remains to be seen, their reliance on Tony Kelly makes this a challenging year for them.

Clare forward Tony Kelly

Fascinating

Leinster will be fascinating to watch, - I have no doubt that Kilkenny will be very driven this year after their exit to Waterford last November. Brian Cody will use that experience to motivate his squad and tweak his preparations for the battle ahead. It was great to see young players like Conor Delaney and Eoin Cody step up last year. There are other young players in the Kilkenny camp with potential and if they improve at the same rate it could further enhance Kilkenny's prospects. I expect Kilkenny to be in the shake up for ultimate honours if these promising players perform to their potential.

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody

Galway to me are a team to watch, they showed great improvement last year under Manager Shane O Neill. If they discover some new talent, which you would expect them to do so considering their supply lines, they will be serious contenders. In what might be Davy Fitzgerald's last year in charge of Wexford we can expect to see them rebound from a disappointing season last year. As usual it will be very interesting to see his tactical approach but Paudie Foley is a major loss to them. The absence of fans at their games seems to rob them of the oxygen they need to perform at their best.

Eddie Brennan did a great job with Laois, and I expect Seamus Plunkett to make further strides and they could cause the shock of the championship - behind closed doors! Whatever the result, Laois are in good hands with Seamus Plunkett.

Laois' Seamus Plunkett

In contrast to last year, this year's inter county games will be played in ideal conditions, enhancing the spectacle about to unfold. What advantage this confers on any team I am not so sure, players are in such good shape and skill levels are so high it probably levels the playing field for all teams.

Club

Spare a thought for our club players who are the heartbeat of the association, it will be over nine months since they have seen competitive action before they are allowed to resume by the government and GAA. Hopefully, they will get the green light soon to commence collective training and playing games.

We will now have to wait another year to have a genuine split season and cater for our club players in a more meaningful way. While our Inter County games are a great source of national pride it is our club players and volunteers who drive the Association and provide for communities all over the country. In the meantime, we look forward to a badly needed summer of great hurling action!

