The big reveal: Abbeyleix GAA new minor jerseys a nod to past success as club pays tribute to sponsor

Abbeyleix GAA minors have a new look and a new sponsor for the summer ahead which they say are a nod to the past.

The club was delighted to welcome new backers Dooley Agri for the big reveal.

"The club would like to express a huge thanks to Rob and Val Dooley of Dooley Agri for their very generous sponsorship of a new set of jerseys for our minor team of 2021.

"And boy don’t they look great with a nod towards our jerseys of years past.

"Any day a new sponsor comes on board is a good day but in the current climate, it’s a great day and an exceptional gesture of goodwill.

"The club, minor management and team members are very grateful for this support and pledge to wear the jersey with pride.

Dooley Agri join a long list of sponsors including our Main Senior Team Sponsor The Abbeyleix Manor Hotel," said the club on Faceobook.