More road signs to keep Laois cycling villagers safe

A councillor has asked for extra cycling signs in Ratheniska to alert motorists and keep local people safe on the roads.

More people are out on their bikes says Cllr Willie Aird.

“The signs we have for schools ahead are fairly effective so I’d like to have these too,” he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell seconded.

“I compliment Ratheniska, the school is taking kids out onto the road to learn how to cycle safely,” she said.

The council engineer has agreed to provide signs to the area.

Last year, Ratheniska GAA club launched a 'Keep our Cyclists Safe' initiative in response to the many extra children cycling to the club. Read about their initiative here.