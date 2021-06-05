Laois GAA All-County Club members monster draw winners revealed

laois portlaoise

Laois GAA All Clubs Draw

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

St Joseph's GAA club man Larry Kealy is celebrating after winning the 10,000 top prize in the third edition of the Laois GAA All-County Club members monster draw.

There were 35 lucky winners when the numbers tickets were drawn on Friday, June 4 at the Laois GAA HQ.

Sarah Quigley of Timahoe GAA won €5,000 with Linda Phelan of Camross GAA taking home €3,000.  MORE BELOW FULL LIST OF WINNERS.

Clubs from right across Laois were represented among the winners.

The fourth and final draw takes place on Friday, July 2.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie