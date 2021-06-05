Laois GAA All-County Club members monster draw winners revealed

Laois GAA All Clubs Draw
St Joseph's GAA club man Larry Kealy is celebrating after winning the 10,000 top prize in the third edition of the Laois GAA All-County Club members monster draw.
There were 35 lucky winners when the numbers tickets were drawn on Friday, June 4 at the Laois GAA HQ.
Sarah Quigley of Timahoe GAA won €5,000 with Linda Phelan of Camross GAA taking home €3,000. MORE BELOW FULL LIST OF WINNERS.
Clubs from right across Laois were represented among the winners.
The fourth and final draw takes place on Friday, July 2.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.