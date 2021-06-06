Kilkenny ring the changes for National Hurling League clash with Laois

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody looks to be in experimental mode as he makes a number of changes for Sunday afternoon's National League Division 1 clash with Laois.

The Cats have made six switches in total with marksman TJ Reid missing out on the squad altogether in similar circumstances to the recent victory over Antrim.

Joey Holden and Michael Carey come into defence with Huw Lawlor going out to centre back to accomadate Holden.

The experienced Conor Fogarty takes his place in midfield at the expense of Cillian Buckley with Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody and Liam Blanchfield coming into the attack.

Kilkenny will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign while Cheddar Plunkett's Laois team will be aiming for their first points of the season.

The round 4 league clash throws in from Upmc Nowlan Park at 1.45pm and will be live on TG4.

Kilkenny team to play Laois: Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Joey Holden, Paddy Deegan, Darragh Corcoran, Huw Lawlor, Michael Carey, Richie Reid, Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, Billy Ryan, James Bergin, Liam Blanchfield, Eoin Cody.