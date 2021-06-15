Fixtures: All the Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week

Tuesday 15 June:

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group A Round 1

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballypickas - TBC

St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Clonad

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group B Round 1

Abbeyleix St Lazarians 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton



Wednesday 16 June

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Group A Round 1

The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Rathdowney Errill

Ballinakill GAA 19:30 Ballinakill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Group B Round 1

Kyle GAA Club 19:30 Kyle V Camross

Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Clough-Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 20:00 Ballylinan v St Joseph’s

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Ballacolla 18:30 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla



Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Camross 18:30 Camross v St Fintan’s Mountrath

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Ballinakill Ballypickas

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Hurling Championship Shield Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Ballyfin 18:30 Raithin Og v Na Fianna



Thursday 17 June

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group B Round 1

St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group A Round 1

Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group B Round 1

Kilcotton 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Clonad

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 1

Errill 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Friday 18 June

2020 Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Final (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Trumera v Rathdowney Errill

2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Final (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 19:45 Colt v Kilcotton

2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

McCann Park 19:30 Portlaoise v The Heath

Timahoe 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group B Round 1

Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Portarlington

O'Dempsey's GAA 19:30 O'Dempseys V Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

First Home Venue 18:30 Winner Portlaoise / Na Fianna Og v Fourth Team

Second Home Venue 18:30 Loser Portlaoise / Na Fianna Og v Third Team

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey

Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Park Ratheniska Spink or Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 1

Clonad 19:00 Raheen Parish Gaels V Camross

Saturday 19 June

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 1

Emo 19:30 Emo V The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group A Round 1

Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Killeshin

Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Arles/Kilcruise

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group A Round 1

Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Crettyard

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Tony Byrne Park 18:00 St Joseph’s v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Emo 18:00 St Pauls v Kilcavan The Rock

The Heath 18:00 The Heath v Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath

Sunday 20 June

2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Final (E.T & “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:30 The Harps v Portlaoise



2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Final (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:15 Camross v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group A Round 1

Ballyroan Abbey GAA 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen

Tony Byrne Park 12:00 St Joseph's V Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group B Round 1

McCann Park 12:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise

O'Dempsey's GAA 19:00 O'Dempseys V Courtwood

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group 1 Round 1

Shanahoe 12:30 Colt Shanahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 12:00 Castletown v Portlaoise or Clough Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 12:00 Camross or St Fintan’s Mountrath v Park Ratheniska Timahoe or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 11:00 Portarlington or Clonad v St Pauls or Ballinakill Ballypickas



Monday 13th June

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final or Semi Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) –TBC or Wed

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – TBC or Wed

Ballylinan or The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen or Park Ratheniska Spink or Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – TBC or Wed

LOETB CoE 18:30 Crettyard v Clough Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – Venue by Toss

Venue tbc

18:30 Loser O’Dempsey’s / Killeshin v St Joseph’s or Stradbally Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – Venue by Toss

18:30 St Pauls or Kilcavan The Rock v The Heath or Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Football Development League Group 1 - Round 1 Venue tbc

19:00 Park Ratheniska Spink v Na Fianna Og

Ballylinan 19:00 Ballylinan v Ballyroan Abbey

Stradbally 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Mountmellick Parish Gaels (1)

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Football Development League Group 2 - Round 1

Emo 19:00 Emo Courtwood v Portlaoise

The Heath 19:00 The Heath V O'Dempseys