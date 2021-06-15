Fixtures: All the Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week

Tuesday 15 June:
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group A Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballypickas - TBC
St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Clonad
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group B Round 1
Abbeyleix St Lazarians 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Wednesday 16 June
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Group A Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Rathdowney Errill
Ballinakill GAA 19:30 Ballinakill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Group B Round 1
Kyle GAA Club 19:30 Kyle V Camross
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 20:00 Ballylinan v St Joseph’s
Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Ballacolla 18:30 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Camross 18:30 Camross v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Hurling Championship Shield Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Ballyfin 18:30 Raithin Og v Na Fianna
Thursday 17 June
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group B Round 1
St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group A Round 1
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group B Round 1
Kilcotton 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Clonad
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 1
Errill 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Friday 18 June
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Final (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Trumera v Rathdowney Errill
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Final (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:45 Colt v Kilcotton
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
McCann Park 19:30 Portlaoise v The Heath
Timahoe 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group B Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Portarlington
O'Dempsey's GAA 19:30 O'Dempseys V Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
First Home Venue 18:30 Winner Portlaoise / Na Fianna Og v Fourth Team
Second Home Venue 18:30 Loser Portlaoise / Na Fianna Og v Third Team
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Park Ratheniska Spink or Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 1
Clonad 19:00 Raheen Parish Gaels V Camross
Saturday 19 June
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 1
Emo 19:30 Emo V The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group A Round 1
Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Killeshin
Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Arles/Kilcruise
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group A Round 1
Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Crettyard
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Tony Byrne Park 18:00 St Joseph’s v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Emo 18:00 St Pauls v Kilcavan The Rock
The Heath 18:00 The Heath v Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Sunday 20 June
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Final (E.T & “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:30 The Harps v Portlaoise
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Final (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:15 Camross v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group A Round 1
Ballyroan Abbey GAA 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen
Tony Byrne Park 12:00 St Joseph's V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group B Round 1
McCann Park 12:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise
O'Dempsey's GAA 19:00 O'Dempseys V Courtwood
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group 1 Round 1
Shanahoe 12:30 Colt Shanahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 12:00 Castletown v Portlaoise or Clough Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 12:00 Camross or St Fintan’s Mountrath v Park Ratheniska Timahoe or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:00 Portarlington or Clonad v St Pauls or Ballinakill Ballypickas
Monday 13th June
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final or Semi Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) –TBC or Wed
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – TBC or Wed
Ballylinan or The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen or Park Ratheniska Spink or Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – TBC or Wed
LOETB CoE 18:30 Crettyard v Clough Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – Venue by Toss
Venue tbc
18:30 Loser O’Dempsey’s / Killeshin v St Joseph’s or Stradbally Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) – Venue by Toss
18:30 St Pauls or Kilcavan The Rock v The Heath or Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Football Development League Group 1 - Round 1 Venue tbc
19:00 Park Ratheniska Spink v Na Fianna Og
Ballylinan 19:00 Ballylinan v Ballyroan Abbey
Stradbally 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Mountmellick Parish Gaels (1)
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Football Development League Group 2 - Round 1
Emo 19:00 Emo Courtwood v Portlaoise
The Heath 19:00 The Heath V O'Dempseys
