Ballinakill GAA to host tournament in memory of club legend

Ballinakill GAA club are hosting the Maggie Walsh tournament on the weekend of July 2nd – July 4th in memory of one of their most decorated and much loved club men.

Not only was he one of the best, if not the best players ever produced by the club, the club legend is also one of the msot decorated players to ever pull on a Laois jersey.

His career with Ballinakill lasted four decades while also making 122 appearances for Laois.

1976 saw him nominated for an All Star while the following year, he was honoured as the Laois hurler of the year. Selected at wing forward on the Laois team of the Millennium, Walsh also made a great contribution to Avonmore factory league teams and won eight All Ireland Inter firms’ titles.

Having passed away suddenly in March of 2017, the club now feel the time is right to honour their fallen son.

A tournament has been set up with clubs from across the province of Leinster more than eager to take part in what promises to be an emotional and historic weekend for the club.

Six teams from Laois – Borris In Ossory/ Kilcotton, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill, The Harps, Castletown and Trumera, five teams from Kilkenny – St Martins, Tullaroan, Lisdowney, St. Patrick’s Ballyragget & Fenians and Gortnahoe from Tipperary will take part in this tournament.

The club are also indebted to Phelan's Topline for rowing in behind the project and coming on board as the main sponsor for the event.