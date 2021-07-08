All your weekend Laois GAA fixtures

All your weekend Laois GAA fixtures

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Friday 09 July
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group A Round 3
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Colt Shanahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group B Round 3
Rathdowney 19:45 Rathdowney Errill V Ballinakill
Clough Ballacolla 19:45 Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group A Round 3
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group B Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 4
Errill 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Raheen Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 1 - Round 1
Timahoe 19:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Na Fianna
Mountrath 19:00 Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Ballinakill Ballypickas

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V St Fintan's Mountrath

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V Camross

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group C Round 3
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group D Round 3
Ratheniska ` 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin V Castletown

Saturday 10 July
All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round / Relegation Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Parnell Park 14:30 Laois v Antrim

Leinster Minor Football Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Stabannon Parnells 12:00 Laois v Louth

2020 All Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:00 Kilkenny v Galway

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 2
The Heath GAA Club 18:30 The Heath V Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group D Round 3
Colt 19:00 Colt V Kilcavan

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group 1 Round 3
St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballyfin

Sunday 11 July
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Group A Round 3
Rosenallis GAA 12:00 Rosenallis V Camross
Borris in Ossory 12:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Group B Round 3
Clough Ballacolla 19:00 Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Pairc Aireil 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps

Monday 12 July
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Football Development League Group 1- Round 4
Stradbally 19:45 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Ballyroan Abbey
Venue tbc 19:00 Park Ratheniska Spink V Ballylinan
Arles Killeen 19:00 Na Fianna Og V Mountmellick Parish Gaels (1)

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Football Development League Group 1- Round 4
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Ballyfin Gaels
Emo 19:45 Emo Courtwood V The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Group A Round 3
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Ballyfin
The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Group B Round 3
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V Killeshin
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Park Ratheniska Spink

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Group C Round 3
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V O'Dempseys
Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan V Na Fianna Og

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Group D Round 3
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Graiguecullen
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Championship Round 3
Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard V Clough-Ballacolla
Venue tbc 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Castletown
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Colt Shanahoe

