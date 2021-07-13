Laois GAA hurling lineup revealed for cat scrap with Kilkenny in the Marble city

Under 20s face tough task
Laois GAA U20 Hurling Manager Ollie Hally has announced his team to play Kilkenny GAA on Tuesday, July 13 in UPMC Nowlan Park.
You can buy tickets at here the password to purchase is Laois21hcu20 Throw in is at 7.30pm
U20 Hurling Manager Ollie Hally has announced his team to play Kilkenny GAA this evening at 7.30pm— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 13, 2021
Below is the link to purchase tickets for the U20 Bord Gais Energy Leinster Hurling Championship https://t.co/51GhhzZDkE
Your password for Tickets to purchase is Laois21hcu20 pic.twitter.com/jvaVyyVEUq
