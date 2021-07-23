WATCH - A-B-B-E-Y-L-E-I-X GAA girls from the Laois GAA club starlets in full voice

Well done to the super Under 8 Abbyeyleix GAA teams on their first blitz of the year on July 17. The two teams played great matches against Camross and O'Moore's and were n full voice afterwards. - WATCH THE FACEBOOK VIDEO BELOW.
