06/08/2021

O'Moore Park capped at 500 spectators as scramble for 2020 football semi final tickets heats up

Clubs reporting demand over supply

O'Moore Park capped at 500 spectators as scramble for 2020 football semi final tickets hots up

The Main Stand at O'Moore Park will be a shadow of itself this weekend

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

With a huge demand for tickets reported for the 2020 senior football semi finals this weekend in O'Moore Park, the supply will come in severely under the mark.

500 supporters is all that is permitted to attend a game in O'Moore Park under the current restrictions and the two 2020 Laois senior football semi finals penciled in for Friday and Saturday has brought about huge disappointment for loyal club supporters who will have no ticket to attend.

Graiguecullen take on Emo at 7.45 on Friday night (tonight) while Portarlington and Ballyfin square up to each other on Saturday night at 7pm and all four clubs have seen a huge demand for the short supply they have been allocated.

Injuries, league form and predictions. 2020 Laois Senior football semi final action this weekend.

There is nothing the clubs or indeed the Laois County Board can do in this instance and for anyone who does manage to get a golden ticket, they will be the envy of many fellow club supporters.

Luckily for supporters who can't get a ticket, the games are been streamed live by Laois GAA TV.

