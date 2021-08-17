17/08/2021

"This is the best day of my life" - Portarlington Captain Bracken fulfils dream of lifting the Jack Delaney Cup

Portarlington captain Keith Bracken got the chance to hoist the Jack Delaney cup on Sunday afternoon, and it’s a day he will never forget.

“It’s unbelievable. This is the best day of my life and our lives for sure. I just can’t describe how this feels to get the Jack Delaney cup home to Port at long last, twenty years waiting on this day.”

Portarlington played a very modern style of football. They defended in numbers and attacked in numbers, and their exceptional fitness levels and their athleticism allowed them to implement this game plan smoothly on the big day.

“We came here, we had our homework done on Graiguecullen. We knew that they were going to bring a huge task, a huge battle. We had a game plan, and we knew if we stuck to that, they were going to get their purple patch, but we had to stick to our game plan. We believed in ourselves that we had the skill and the fitness levels to overcome it.”

Portarlington’s defence was the catalyst for their success further up the field, and Bracken was quick to give credit to those at the back.

“We do a lot on our defensive system. In fairness to the lads back there, Robbie Pigott, Dee (Diarmuid) Bennett, we’ve got a really good, solid core. It really worked well, and we got the breaking ball there today. Things just seemed to go our way, so we’re absolutely thrilled and delighted.”

Wing-back Stuart Mulpeter’s goal put the nail into the coffin in terms of Graiguecullen’s chances.

“Stuart Mulpeter, God bless the man who tries to stop him when he gets going because he comes like a train, and he comes hard. So, if any man gets in his way, they’ll know all about it! You have to be in the situation, and he anticipated it well, and there’s no question of him with the finish.”

Portarlington will enjoy the celebrations, but in the back of their minds, will be already gearing up for a possible league and championship double for the 2021 season.

“Listen, I don’t know what way the next couple of weeks are going to go. We’re down to play a league final this weekend as well. We’ll probably get through the next couple of days and enjoy this. We’ll get back to the drawing board.

“Next year is only two weeks, so we’re going to give that a good rattle. We’re not going to give this up too handy.”

Bracken believes the Portarlington management team gave them every opportunity to put in the kind of display they did on the big day, with their tireless commitment paying dividends in the end.

“There’s no stone left unturned when it comes to our backroom team, and it’s not just Martin (Murphy). I know he’s at the head of it, but we’ve such a dedicated group around us. It really puts the players at ease. We know exactly what’s going on when it’s going on. That goes on the field of play as well. We work a lot on our structure.

“Thankfully it paid off today here and it just worked for us. Lads worked exceptionally hard. I’m so proud of everyone of the boys that were on the field. It’s just some feeling now.”

