15/09/2021

HAVE YOUR SAY LAOIS!!! The GAA want your help and input to shape its future

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The GAA have a landmark survey to give all players, members and supporters an opportunity to shape the Association’s next five-year strategic plan.
 
For the first time, the Association will use Foireann - its purpose-built membership management system - to send the survey link directly to the e-mail address of every eligible member. 
 
Since April of this year, the Association’s Strategic Plan Steering Group chaired by Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, has been consulting with a wide range of its members and partners to determine broad focus areas and issues.   
 
He said: “This process of engagement with our membership will be hugely important in helping us to establish the direction of travel for the Association over the next five years. 
 
“Over the next 10 days there will be an opportunity for members – across every section of the GAA – to have their say on what they believe are the issues we need to prepare for and what solutions might help us meet those challenges. 
 
“I urge everyone to take up this opportunity and we look forward to feedback that for the first time we will be asking for via Foireann, our own membership system.” 
 
The questions in the survey are based on the feedback from a comprehensive programme of research which included surveys and focus groups with players, coaches, officers, other volunteers, and employee at Club and County levels, along with other key GAA stakeholders.   
 
The Steering Group wants everyone to have a say in shaping the Association’s future has engaged data analytics experts to pinpoint the key themes from the survey which should inform their thinking on the strategic
change required.  
 
The group is especially eager to ensure that the views of Club members are reflected in the Association’s strategic priorities. All feedback will be reviewed over the course of several workshops the Steering Group will hold this October to create the strategic plan before it is present to An Coiste Bainistíochta for approval. 
 
Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan added: “Having a clear vision and strategy for the Association over the next five years is of utmost importance and equally, finding out from the wider membership the concerns and aspirations for our organisation can only benefit this work. 
 
“Our clubs and their members drive Cumann Lúthchleas Gael and this is a chance for them to be heard as priorities are identified.  
 
“We want a diverse range of perspectives and ideas, so our strategy solves real problems and exploits meaningful opportunities. I would encourage as many members as possible to complete the survey".
 
The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and the deadline for completing the survey is 2pm on 24 September. 
 
To access the survey link, visit:  https://www.gaa.ie/2021-2026  
 
You can learn more and keep up to date with the planning process at:  https://www.gaa.ie/the-gaa/administration/strategic-plan.

