28/09/2021

All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as football championships heat up

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Tuesday 28 September
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U15 Football Divisional League Rd 1 @ 18:30 AND 19:45

Wednesday 29 September

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Graiguecullen v Na Fianna Og

Thursday 30 September
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Annanough 19:30 Crettyard V Arles Kilcruise

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V The Harps

LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U15 Hurling Divisional League Rd 2 @ 18:30 AND 19:45

Friday 01 October
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Camross v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 18:30 Timahoe V O’Dempsey’s

Venues tbc: “Midlands Park Hotel” U15 Hurling “7’s” Round 1 @ 18:30

Saturday 02 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 18:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Courtwood

MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Emo V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Relegation Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
McCann Park 16:30 The Rock V Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 3
Spink 16:30 Spink v Annanough

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 3
The Heath 18:00 The Heath v Barrowhouse

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 3
Tony Byrne Park 16:30 St Joseph's V Kilcavan

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship S/Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 14:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V The Heath

LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Rd 2 @ 13:30

Sunday 03 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Relegation Semi-finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 13:00 Ballyfin V The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 14:30 Killeshin V Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Relegation Semi-finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 17:30 Arles Killeen V Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:00 Portlaoise V St Joseph’s

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3
Castletown 12:30 Castletown v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship S/Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rosenallis 12:30 Rosenallis V Park Ratheniska Spink

Venues tbc: “Midlands Park Hotel” U13 Hurling “7’s” Round 1@ 10:00

Tuesday 05 October
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 FootbalL Divisional League Rd 1 @ 18:30 and 19:45

