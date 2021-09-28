All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as football championships heat up

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Tuesday 28 September
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U15 Football Divisional League Rd 1 @ 18:30 AND 19:45
Wednesday 29 September
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Graiguecullen v Na Fianna Og
Thursday 30 September
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Annanough 19:30 Crettyard V Arles Kilcruise
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V The Harps
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U15 Hurling Divisional League Rd 2 @ 18:30 AND 19:45
Friday 01 October
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Camross v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 18:30 Timahoe V O’Dempsey’s
Venues tbc: “Midlands Park Hotel” U15 Hurling “7’s” Round 1 @ 18:30
Saturday 02 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 18:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Courtwood
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Emo V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Relegation Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
McCann Park 16:30 The Rock V Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 3
Spink 16:30 Spink v Annanough
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 3
The Heath 18:00 The Heath v Barrowhouse
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 3
Tony Byrne Park 16:30 St Joseph's V Kilcavan
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship S/Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 14:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V The Heath
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Rd 2 @ 13:30
Sunday 03 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Relegation Semi-finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 13:00 Ballyfin V The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 14:30 Killeshin V Stradbally
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Relegation Semi-finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 17:30 Arles Killeen V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:00 Portlaoise V St Joseph’s
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3
Castletown 12:30 Castletown v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship S/Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rosenallis 12:30 Rosenallis V Park Ratheniska Spink
Venues tbc: “Midlands Park Hotel” U13 Hurling “7’s” Round 1@ 10:00
Tuesday 05 October
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 FootbalL Divisional League Rd 1 @ 18:30 and 19:45
