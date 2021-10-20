Henry Shefflin set to take the hot seat as Galway Senior Hurling Manager

Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin is poised to become the new Galway senior hurling manager.
The Ballyhale man is to be put forward for ratification to the Tribesmen at a meeting of the county board this evening.
The news will come as a big shock to many on Noreside after Davy Fitzgerald looked set to replace the departing Shane O'Neill in the role but that has all changed.
The former 10 time All-Ireland winner guided his club Shamrocks of Ballyhale to All-Ireland titles in both 2019 and 2020 but this will be his foray into inter-county management.
With the round robin in the Leinster championship expected to return in 2022 it also opens up the possibility of a blockbuster reunion with former boss Brian Cody when Kilkenny and Galway meet next year.
Of more immediate concern for Shefflin will be his role as Thomastown manager as they prepare for an Intermediate Championship semi-final with Glenmore on Sunday week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.