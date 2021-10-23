Search

23/10/2021

Laois GAA club's monster auction features signed Limerick hurling jersey

Huge number of items for sale you can buy to support the club

Laois GAA club's monster auction features signed Limerick hurling jersey

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

A signed Limerick All-Ireland Hurling Champions jersey is among the items that will go under the virtual hammer in the last week of October to support the Rosenallis GAA Club.

The jersey is included in the brochure which you can browse at the Rosenallis GAA facebook pag. The timed online starts over the Bank Holiday weekend.

To take part contact one of the following: 

  • Carmel Dunne 087 137 3209
  • Paul Lynch  087 622 4701 
  • John Lalor   086 239 6875

Some items available: larger household items, sports memorabilia, antiqu farm equipment, outdoor garden items, timber, turf & fuel, animal feedstuff & lots of vouchers.

"We would like to thank everyone for there continued support over the years," says the club.

The Laois GAA club says bids can be made from 1pm on Sunday, October 24 to 8pm, Saturday, October 30.

All items will be displayed on the Auction WhatApp and Rosenallis Facebook page.

