DOWN MEMORY LANE: A look back in time through out sporting archives

Every week, we produce a collection of old Laois sporting photos from our archives with some classic snaps from yesteryear. Once again, there are some classics this week. Can you recognise anyone from this week's offering.
Click the next icon to move through the pictures and let your mind go back in time.
Seán Fleming among those who marched in the Light for Lives hospital protest in Portlaoise in 2017. Pic Denis Byrne
A small quantity of Cannabis Jellies was seized by the Gardaí during a search of a house in Kilcormac.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.