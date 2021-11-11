Search

11/11/2021

Mayo star joins Laois legend at Aussie Rules Club Geelong

Mayo star joins Laois legend at Aussie Rules Club Geelong

Oisin Mullin, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor now all of the Geelong Cats

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Mayo All-Ireland finalist Óisin Mullin is set to join up with former Laois minor Zach Tuohy in a growing contingent of Irish at the Geelong Cats Aussie Rules club down under.

Mullin joins recent AFLW recruit Rachel Kearns, also from Mayo, Mark O’Connor who hails from Kerry and Zach Tuohy from Laois in the Geelong squads.

Mullin, an All-Star and the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year, teams up with Tuohy who is one of the most successful Irish people to play Australia's biggest sport in modern times. 

He has the second highest number of games played by any Irish player in the history of the Australian Football League, second only to Jim Stynes.

Tuohy's departed Ireland in 2010 to sign with Carlton. He won a Leinster Minor Football Championship with Laois in 2007. He also managed to bag a few Laois County titles with Portlaoise at senior making the trip back to Ireland to wear the green and white of the town during his early years in Australia.

Now aged 31, he is now one of the most popular players in the AFL. He has played more than 200 games during his career and played in one Grand Final.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media