25 Nov 2021

REVEALED: Fixtures confirmed for Laois senior teams in 2022 Walsh Cup and O'Byrne Cup

Billy Sheehan's first game will be on Saturday January 8

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Leinster GAA have announced the times, dates and venues for their 2022 pre-season competitions. The Laois senior footballers will take part in the O'Byrne Cup while the senior hurlers will enter into the Walsh cup as has been the case for the last number of years.

While they may just be glorified challenge games for the Counties involved, they are competitive games and there will be silverware at stake.

Billy Sheehan will take charge of the senior footballers in 2022 and their first assignment will be on Saturday January 8 in Wexford to take on the Model County. They will follow that up with games against Meath the following Wednesday before concluding the group stages of the competition on the Saturday against Wicklow making it three games in seven days.

Cheddar Plunkett and the senior hurlers will open up the Walsh cup on Sunday January 9 by welcoming Wexford to Laois while the following Sunday sees them travel to Kilkenny to take on the Cats.

They only have two games in the group stages but should they come out of that group, they will get another game or two under their belt before the league starts.

The Fixtures in full are;

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Saturday January 8

Wexford v Laois 2pm (Wexford venue)

Wednesday January 12

Laois v Meath 7.30pm (Laois venue)

Saturday January 15

Laois v Wicklow TBC (Laois venue)

SENIOR HURLING

Sunday January 9

Laois v Wexford 2pm (Laois venue)

Sunday January 16

Kilkenny v Laois 2pm (Kilkenny venue)

