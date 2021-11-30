WATCH: O'Neills release promo video showcasing new Laois GAA jersey

Fresh from the 2022 championship fixtures being announced, sports company O'Neills have released their new promotional video showcasing the new Laois jersey for 2022.
Supporters of the O'Moore County can purchase the jersey on their website as they gear up for following the senior teams and indeed underage squads for the coming year.
While the design hasn't changed too much, it is another sign that the 2022 action is just around the corner and its release comes just in time for Christmas.
See the promotional video below
Here it is, the new @CLGLaois jersey— O'Neills (@ONeills1918) November 30, 2021
Get yours for the upcoming season, available online & in-store NOW!
Link in bio to shop➡️ https://t.co/XE10ZICRa1 pic.twitter.com/O7G0ksRjTb
