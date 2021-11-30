Liam Sheedy returns to intercounty GAA in shock move

Liam Sheedy will make a surprise comeback into inter-county action in 2022 as it has been confirmed the Portroe man will be joining the Monaghan football backroom team.

In an unexpected move, Tipperary’s two-time All-Ireland-winning hurling manager will take up the role of performance coach to this year’s Ulster finalists as they look to push on from their one-point defeat to eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone last summer.

Sheedy stepped down as manager of his native county at the end of a second three-year term soon after their All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last July.

Sheedy has had a good relationship with the current Monaghan manager Séamus McEnaney, and has wasted no time in immersing himself back into the thick of it with a fresh challenge in football.

It is anticipated that Sheedy will have a wide ranging remit, which will cover all aspects of preparation and performance, while the Farney men already have Munster influence in their backroom team with Donie Buckley from Kerry remaining on as head football coach for another year.