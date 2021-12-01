Laois U20 football semi final postponed due to Covid

The Laois under 20 football semi final between Portlaoise and Graiguecullen scheduled for Wednesday night (tonight) has been postponed due to Covid.
Laois GAA announced earlier this morning that the game would not go ahead as Covid-19 peeks its head in yet again in disrupting club fixtures in Laois.
Both semi finals were down for decision in the LOETB centre of Excellence on Wednesday night with the final penciled in for this Sunday at 11.30.
While Laois GAA haven't confirmed, it is now extremely unlikely that the final will go ahead as planned this Sunday. The other semi final between Ballyroan-Abbey and St Joseph's is still going ahead at 7.30pm.
