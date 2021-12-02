New dawn beckons at The Heath GAA club

Work is at an advanced stage in the development of new facilities at The Heath GAA club.

The club have given a progress report the project which is in the final phase of construction.

"The new facility is nearing completion, this facility includes a purpose built gym, an indoor training area, ladies dressing room / showers / toilets and a ball wall for skills development. This new development will benefit all involved in playing sports in the club," said the club.

The club near Portlaoise also thanked supporters.

"We would like to thank our members who fund raise and contribute on a continual basis to help financially to run and develop the club.

"We would also like to extend special thanks to all the businesses whose generosity in sponsorship make developments such as this possible," they said.

The Heath GAA also welcomed continued support.

"We’d like to take this opportunity, once again, to encourage all those associated with our Club to “SUPPORT those who SUPPORT US”.