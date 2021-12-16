Search

16 Dec 2021

Emotional Hyland on the crest of wave ahead of Leinster final

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR HURLING FINAL PREVIEW

Emotional Hyland on the crest of wave ahead of Leinster final

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Wille Hyland was an emotional man after Clough-Ballacolla sent Kilmacud Crokes packing last Saturday night and set up a Leinster final showdown with Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday in Croke Park.

You could tell during the interview that he was on the verge of been overwhelmed and the last question posed to him caught him in the gut.

The final question was posed - “This must be a dream come through. Back to back Laois titles, won your first Leinster game two weeks ago and now you are in a Leinster final. The stuff of dream, you don't choose your club, you are born into it.”

Hyland wasn't able to answer. It all hit home in that sentence as the veteran midfielder bid his farewell into the dressing room.

Before that final question, he did manage to evaluate where the club are at though.

“It is a dream come through for us. We are only a small little area and I'm speechless to be honest,” explained Hyland. “There is no secret to it this time of the year. You just have to work your socks off.”

They faced a stiff task with Kilmacud Crokes coming to O'Moore Park on a blustery, balmy night in Portlaoise. They had their homework done. While the forwards more often get the plaudits, he explained how they did their homework and looked at stopping the supply of ball into their danger man Ronan Hayes.

“We done a bit of work on them. We watched them against Raharney. They are a good team of you give them space. I thought Ronan Hayes was the big difference between Crokes and Raharney in the quarte final so we concentrated on cutting down the supply in to him and the other lads inside.”

Darren Maher was the man tasked with curbing Hayes and what a job he did. That, according to the great Willie Hyland was never in doubt as he sung the praises of his lifelong friend.

“I am hurling with Darren Maher since I was seven years of age. I never worry about who Darren Maher is marking because he has a heart as big as a lion. I knew when Darren was marking Ronan Hayes, there was only going to be one winner.

“He is the most under rated hurler we have over the last number of years. I knew he would deliver and it was up to us not to let easy ball into them.”

Last Saturday was all about work rate and a never say die attitude typified by the fact that picking a man of the match even seemed unfair in a way. The unit won them the game and not the individual. Hyland agreed and singled out two players that really came to the fore.

“The likes of Jordan Walshe and Mark Hennessy, they might not have had the best form coming into the game but they had some game today. There was no standout fellas, everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.”

“I don't want to get to Croke Park, I want to win in Croke Park” - Darren Maher

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR HURLING FINAL PREVIEW

As per the norm, Picky Maher led the line and delivered on yet another big occasion. Willie Hyland was watched him closely over the last two years and now he sees a player who will be hard held no matter who he comes up against.

“Picky is after developing into a serious player in the last two years. His confidence is sky high at the moment. He is an unbelievable leader for us at the moment. It will take a fair man to stop him, even at County level and I hope he can bring that form into the County now as well. I can't speak highly enough of him.”

Suspension and injury worries for Ballyhale Shamrocks ahead of Clough Ballacolla Leinster final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media