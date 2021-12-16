Emotional Hyland on the crest of wave ahead of Leinster final

Wille Hyland was an emotional man after Clough-Ballacolla sent Kilmacud Crokes packing last Saturday night and set up a Leinster final showdown with Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday in Croke Park.

You could tell during the interview that he was on the verge of been overwhelmed and the last question posed to him caught him in the gut.

The final question was posed - “This must be a dream come through. Back to back Laois titles, won your first Leinster game two weeks ago and now you are in a Leinster final. The stuff of dream, you don't choose your club, you are born into it.”

Hyland wasn't able to answer. It all hit home in that sentence as the veteran midfielder bid his farewell into the dressing room.

Before that final question, he did manage to evaluate where the club are at though.

“It is a dream come through for us. We are only a small little area and I'm speechless to be honest,” explained Hyland. “There is no secret to it this time of the year. You just have to work your socks off.”

They faced a stiff task with Kilmacud Crokes coming to O'Moore Park on a blustery, balmy night in Portlaoise. They had their homework done. While the forwards more often get the plaudits, he explained how they did their homework and looked at stopping the supply of ball into their danger man Ronan Hayes.

“We done a bit of work on them. We watched them against Raharney. They are a good team of you give them space. I thought Ronan Hayes was the big difference between Crokes and Raharney in the quarte final so we concentrated on cutting down the supply in to him and the other lads inside.”

Darren Maher was the man tasked with curbing Hayes and what a job he did. That, according to the great Willie Hyland was never in doubt as he sung the praises of his lifelong friend.

“I am hurling with Darren Maher since I was seven years of age. I never worry about who Darren Maher is marking because he has a heart as big as a lion. I knew when Darren was marking Ronan Hayes, there was only going to be one winner.

“He is the most under rated hurler we have over the last number of years. I knew he would deliver and it was up to us not to let easy ball into them.”

Last Saturday was all about work rate and a never say die attitude typified by the fact that picking a man of the match even seemed unfair in a way. The unit won them the game and not the individual. Hyland agreed and singled out two players that really came to the fore.

“The likes of Jordan Walshe and Mark Hennessy, they might not have had the best form coming into the game but they had some game today. There was no standout fellas, everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.”

As per the norm, Picky Maher led the line and delivered on yet another big occasion. Willie Hyland was watched him closely over the last two years and now he sees a player who will be hard held no matter who he comes up against.

“Picky is after developing into a serious player in the last two years. His confidence is sky high at the moment. He is an unbelievable leader for us at the moment. It will take a fair man to stop him, even at County level and I hope he can bring that form into the County now as well. I can't speak highly enough of him.”