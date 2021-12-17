Portarlington boss Murphy happy to stick to what they do best

Portarlington face Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster semi final on Saturday and even though they face a big task in slaying Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes, manager Martin Murphy insists they will be sticking to their guns and on the style of play that has made them the new kids on the block in Laois.

Kilmacud will have an array of talent including the great Paul Mannion but Gracefield native Murphy explained that they won't be bowing at the feet at the Dublin men.

"I will be honest with you. We have sat down as a management and a team and we are going to stick to our game plan or as close to it as we possibly can. Hopefully we will have them worry about us. If we go in looking at them and decide man mark one or two players, there is always one or two more that will pop up and cause problems.

"They have five or six lads with U21 or U20 medals and two or three with All Ireland senior medals with Dublin.

"We won't be taking them for granted but at the same time we won't be specifically going out to stop one or two players, we will try enforce our game on them and make them worry about us.

"With Kilmacud Crokes, we know we are facing a daunting task on Saturday but I think our boys have proven locally anyway that over the last two years, they are a team to be reckoned with and we will go to Croke Park happy in the knowledge that we have been playing good football. If we can bring our game on Saturday we will give Kilmacud a good run for their money."

For the first time this year, they will go into a championship game of football with the tag of the underdog. Throughout the Laois campaign they were the team to beat but come Saturday, when the Croke Park factor is stripped away, there is still a Leinster final to play for.

"This is the first time this year that we will go into a game as underdogs. Throughout the Laois championship, most of the bookies would have had us favourites and again two weeks ago against Lomans.

"There is no pressure other than the pressure we put on ourselves. They will go full blast to get to a Leinster final. That's what the prize is at the end of the day, it's not just about playing in Croke Park."

There is a real feel good factor around the town also and Murphy insists he is enjoying the build up and all it brings with it.

"Everyone is buzzing and there is huge enthusiasm around for the game. Everyone is looking forward to travelling to Croke Park for the game on Saturday.

"I have been enthused by the amount of people from outside of Portarlington from both Laois and Offaly that have contacted me over the last few days wishing us luck.

"It is coming up to Christmas and people have other things on their mind but this seems to be number one on their agenda for this weekend anyway.

"It is a huge thing for any group of players from their own locality to play together in Croke but we are going there to try and win and get another day out there in January."