A bridge too far for Portarlington as Kilmacud end Leinster dream

Portarlington have crashed out of the Leinster club championship after a titanic battle with Kilmacud Crokes in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Port led 0-7 to 0-3 at half time but Kilmacud came out a different animal in the second half and despite their big wide count, deserved the win.

PORTARLINGTON 0-12

KILMACUD CROKES 1-11

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR FOOTBALL SEMI FINAL

Portarlington will know that they are not far away but in the second half, they played second fiddle to a Kilmacud outfit who found their groove.

Dara Mullin kicked the opened the scoring for the Dublin champions but the Laois men made sure to match them pound for pound in the opening stages.

Colm Murphy started the game as you would want him to start it and two points from him inside the opening four minutes left the sides level at 0-2 each early doors.

Both sides were showing their credentials early on but it was the men from Port who worked patiently on 10 minutes for Colm Murphy to tee up David Murphy for the lead score.

Kilmacud Crokes did have a couple of half decent goal chances but at the opening water break, Port held an 0-3 to 0-2 lead.

The Laois men came out after the water break and compounded their advantage in the game. Jake Foster kicked a super point off his weaker right foot before points from Sean Byrne and a exceptional mark from Colm Murphy set them up with an 0-6 to 0-2 lead after 23 minutes.

In truth, the Dubs were rattled and Port continued to press on. Colm Murphy was running a muck in the inside line. He had kicked three points and set up another before he fed Rioghan Murphy to put them 0-7 to 0-2 up after 28 minutes.

Kilmacud got one back through Captain Shane Cunningham before the break but the Laois champions fully deserved their four point lead going into half time.

Sean Byrne kicked a super score from all of 30 metres to extend the Port lead just after half time but Kilmacud were not lying down and two points on the spin from Callum Pearson and Paul Mannion left it 0-8 to 0-5 in favour of Portarlington after 35 minutes.

At this stage, Port were hiding their luck. Kilmacud were well on top but proving wasteful kin front of goal typified by the normally accurate Paul Mannion sending a routine effort wide in the 40th minute.

Shane Cunningham kicked his second of the evening for the Dublin men to bring it back to an 0-8 to 0-7 game but crucially, just before the second water break, Colm Murphy fed Jake Foster and the Laois GAA player of the year floated over his second point of the evening to leave them two clear with 15 minutes to play.

Portarlington were then rocked when a patient move through the lines from Crokes resulted in substitute Cian Connor finding the net to propel them into the lead at 1-7 to 0-9 after 47 minutes.

The Port response was what you would expect from this great side. Substitute Stephen O'Neill equalised before Adam Ryan fired them back into the lead on 51 minutes as the game entered deep into the melting pot.

With Paul Mannion beginning to get a bit more room as the game went on, he floated over his third point on 54 minutes to put them one ahead before Shane Cunningham landed another buffer score for Crokes on 55 minutes, a minute before he was replaced.

Port were now against the clock and needed a goal but with the Dublin men streaming 15 men behind the ball, their task was a big one.

Colm Murphy landed a free right on 60 minutes to leave it a one point game as four minutes of injury time began to play out.

Kilmacud showed all their experience by holding onto the ball in the final stages and a point from Dara Mullin in injury time sealed the deal for them with a two point win.

PORTARLINGTON

Scorers: Colm Murphy 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), Sean Byrne 0-2, Jake Foster 0-2, David Murphy 0-1, Rioghan Murphy 0-1, Stephen O’Neill 0-1, Adam Ryan 0-1 .

Team: Scott Osborne; Cathal Bennett, Diarmuid Bennett, Alex Mohan; Stuart Mulpeter, Robbie Pigott, Paddy O'Sullivan; Sean Byrne, Keith Bracken; Adam Ryan, Ronan Coffey, Rioghan Murphy; Jake Foster, David Murphy, Colm Murphy. Subs: Stephen O'Neill for Ronan Coffey (45), Jordan Fitzpatrick for Diarmuid Bennett (47), Colin Slevin for Keith Bracken (58), Sean Michael Corcoran for Sean Byrne (60)

KILMACUD

Scorers: Paul Mannion 0-3, Shane Cunningham 0-3, Cian O’Connor 1-0, Callum Pearson 0-2, Dara Mullin 0-2, Dan O’Brien 0-1.

Team: Conor Ferris; Michael Mullin, Ross McGowan, Andrew McGowan; Dan O’Brien, Rory O’Carroll, Cillian O’Shea; Craig Dias, Ben Shovlin; Tom Fox, Paul Mannion, Callum Pearson; Aidan Jones, Shane Cunningham, Dara Mullin. Subs: Shane Horan for Fox (39), Cian O’Connor for Jones (39), Conor Casey for Dias (43), Dara Jones for Cunningham (54). Subs: Cian O'Connor for Aidan Jones (38), Shane Horan for Tom Fox (38m), Conor Casey for Craig Dias (44), Darragh Jones for Shane Cunningham (55)

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)