Search

20 Dec 2021

Final drubbling not a true reflection on Clough Ballacolla as Laffan hails charges

Final drubbling not a true reflection on Clough Ballacolla as Laffan hails charges

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Clough Ballacolla manager Declan Laffan isn't one for talking waffle. He is always straight to the point and honest and when he spoke to the media after the Leinster final loss to Ballyhale on Sunday, he was as honest as they come.

“What can you say about them. Ballyhale are a serious, serious outfit. We started well and we had it back to a point at 22-23 minutes then they hit us for two goals in a minute and the momentum all went their way.

“I think after that the harder we tried the less came off for us. You have to take your hats off to them, they are an exceptional outfit. We probably set out to stay in the game, try get to the second water break was our target and see where it took us.

“We felt if we could get there a couple of points either way we might have some chance but look they are an exceptional outfit and they punished us big time before the break. We had no way of coming back after that. I don’t think we deserved to lose the way we lost. We’re not that poor a team, things just didn’t go for us after that.”

“We didn’t look like getting a goal. We set up with a third midfielder to try and limit the possession going inside and turn it into a battle zone. But we didn’t really look like make a goal chance inside but once they hit us with the goals we had to open up and change our system a little bit and they exposed us. There’s no point in saying otherwise.

“You go through their forwards and one of them is scarier than the other. We felt we marshalled them pretty well for 20 minutes but unfortunately that’s what class does, it comes to the fore eventually.”

End of the road for Clough Ballacolla as Ballyhale cruise to Leinster success

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Looking back on the year, the Loughmore-Castlehiney man is extremely proud of what the club has achieved. Two Laois senior hurling titles, a first win in Leinster, another win over Kilmacud Crokes and a Leinster final appearance in Croke Park.

“But what a great year it has been. It’s been fantastic. To win two county finals in the space of 12 weeks was fantastic. I’m only down there since the start of 2020. I think we had three training sessions done and we got shut down until some time in June and then we kicked on from there and we got shut down before the county final last October.

“Anything has been asked of them guys, they are as committed and as honest a bunch of guys as you’d get anywhere and I really feel for them today because I don’t think they deserve that.

"It’s been a huge journey for a Laois team to go on, people like to go for the underdog and we actually have been the underdog most of the year. We like to prove them wrong but we ran out of gas today.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media