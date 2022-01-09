Wexford the masters as Laois hurlers open 2022 with defeat

LEINSTER GAA WALSH CUP SENIOR HURLING ROUND 1

The Laois Senior hurlers began their 2022 journey in Rathdowney against Wexford, who entered life post-Davy Fitzgerald. After the Laois footballers were comprehensively defeated by Wexford on Saturday, Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett’s charges were hoping to give a better account of themselves in their hurling opener.

To be fair to Laois, they did just that and kept a strong Wexford outfit honest for most of the affair. The away side finished the fourth quarter strongly to put some gloss on the final scoreline, but the Laois management team will no doubt take plenty of positives from the game. There were a few fresh faces on show, with the likes of Cathal Dunne, Liam O’Connell, and Aidan Corby all showing well for the Laois men.

Laois 1-16

Wexford 1-27

Both sides took turns to get adjusted to the game at the beginning, as they hit five wides between them. It was Wexford who did open the scoring in Rathdowney, with Oisin Foley placing over a lovely score. Billy Dunne tagged on a free before center-forward Rory O’Connor landed a beauty to give Wexford a three-point lead after five minutes.

However, Laois responded in style. Nice play from Aidan Corby and Ciaran Comerford resulted in Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher being sent through on goal, and the Clough-Ballacolla star coolly volleyed it into the back of the net from close range.

Wexford replied through an Oisin Pepper point, but Maher converted a free down the other end to level things up once more. Wexford hit a purple patch after that to take control of the contest, as they reeled off five consecutive scores before the end of the opening quarter.

Points from Billy Dunne(frees), Cathal Dunbar and Conor MacDonald had Wexford ahead by 0-9 to 1-1 as referee Patrick Murphy whistled for the first water break.

Billy Dunne landed his first point from play after play resumed before Ryan Mullaney got Laois back on the scoreboard. Mullaney rose highest to catch the Wexford puck-out, before playing a quick one-two with Ben Conroy and splitting the posts from a distance.

Wexford kept their foot on the gas though, with Conor MacDonald and Paudie Foley raising more white flags for them. Paudie Foley was immense throughout for the Wexford men, as his towering presence at centre-back made it very difficult for Laois to make any inroads into the full-forward line.

Stephen Maher and Paudie Foley exchanged frees with each other, as Wexford led by six. Maher was at the centre of all the positive forward play for Laois in the first half, as he set up his clubmate, Stephen Bergin, for his opening score.

Maher converted another free before Wexford replied with points from Oisin Pepper and Billy Dunne. However, Laois would score the last two points of the half, as Enda Rowland struck over a long-range free, and then Maher pointed his fourth free of the half.

Laois trailed 1-7 to 0-15 at half-time, and if they were more potent in front of the posts, there wouldn’t have been much separating the sides at all. Laois manager ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett decided to ring around the changes at half-time, as he introduced seven players, with his focus centred on giving the entire panel a worthwhile run-out.

The third quarter was fiercely competitive, as Laois tried their utmost to claw back the deficit. Midfielder Fiachra C-Fennell fired over the first score of the half, but Billy Dunne quickly cancelled that out through a placed ball.

Ben Conroy, who had got through a lot of work in the first half, opened his account for the afternoon, but Wexford responded through a Conor MacDonald point, and then the away team found the back of the Laois net.

Wexford’s goalkeeper, Mark Fanning, had missed a penalty in the first half. However, Wexford did raise a green flag through Oisin Pepper, as he followed up on a rebounded effort to bundle home.

Laois kept plugging away for the rest of the contest, with their bench having a positive impact on the game. Ross King knocked over a few nice points, with his Rathdowney-Errill clubmate Jack Kelly also coming off the bench and raising a white flag. Maher continued to strike frees over the bar, but Wexford ended up eleven-point victors despite Laois’ best efforts.

LAOIS

Scorers: Stephen Maher 1-8 (0-7 frees), Ross King 0-2, Stephen Bergin, Jack Kelly, Fiachra C Fennell, Ben Conroy, Enda Rowland (free) and Ryan Mullaney 0-1 each

Team: Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix); Donnchadh Hartnett (Mountmellick), Sean Downey (Ballinakill), Frank Flanagan (Portlaoise); Podge Delaney (The Harps), Liam O'Connell (Rathdowney-Errill), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown); Aidan Corby (Clough-Ballacolla), Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenallis); Mark Dowling (Camross), Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom), Ciaran Comerford (The Harps); Ciaran Byrne (Abbeyleix), Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla), Stephen Bergin (Clough-Ballacolla). Subs: Cathal Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla) for Rowland (HT), Diarmuid Conway (Clough-Ballacolla) for Hartnett (HT), Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill) for O'Connell (HT), Conor Phelan (Castletown) for Corby (HT), Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) for Comerford (HT), Jordan Walshe (Clough-Ballacolla) for Dowling (HT), Ciaran Conroy (Slieve Bloom) for Byrne (HT), Eric Killeen (Rathdowney-Errill) for C Fennell (45 mins), Padraig Dunne (The Harps) for Bergin (45 mins), Seamus Fitzpatrick (Ballinakill) for Downey (45 mins)

WEXFORD

Scorers: Oisin Pepper 1-3, Billy Dunne 0-6 (0-5 frees), Cathal Dunbar (0-1 sideline), Ross Banville (frees) and Conor MacDonald 0-3 each, Oisin Foley and Paudie Foley (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Rory O'Connor, Jack O'Connor, Kevin Foley, Harry Kehoe and Paul Morris 0-1 each

Team: Mark Fanning, Niall Murphy, Simon Donohoe, Conor Devitt; Connal Flood, Paudie Foley, Kevin Foley; Jack O'Connor, Cathal Dunbar; Oisin Foley, Rory O'Connor, Conor MacDonald; Richie Lawlor, Oisin Pepper, Billy Dunne. Subs: Cian Byrne, Conor Hearne, Liam Og McGovern, Paul Morris, Matthew O'Hanlon, Ben Edwards, Harry Kehoe, Aodhan Doyle, Conall Clancy, Daragh Carley, Ross Banville

REFEREE: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

