Portlaoise GAA club outline ambitious plans for development of Rathleague grounds

Portlaoise GAA have launched exciting plans to develop its facilities in Rathleague, under the brand identity “TOWN25”. The initiative was approved by members at the club's recent AGM.

Prior to the AGM there was a consultation process for club members to give their thoughts on priorities and what a proposed development should include. This was followed up by an information night for members where feedback was welcomed. The club is taking a phased approach, with the long-term vision to deliver a fully functioning and modern facility for its members and supporters.

Phase 1 includes a new clubhouse and walking track, as well as floodlight and pitch upgrades. Speaking at the AGM, club chairperson Eamon Fennelly said;

“This is a very important and exciting phase in the club’s history. The facilities will benefit players and supporters, present

and future, and will be a great addition to the club, the town, and the wider community”. For queries, please contact club PRO Jennifer Fitzpatrick 086 8095130 or email us at info@portlaoisegaa.ie or info@town25.com.

Phases two and three are planned to follow down the line and the images below give an impression at what the development will look like at stage two and three.