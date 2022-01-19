Search

19 Jan 2022

Laois coach plotting to dethrone Ballyhale with Galway hurling champs

High praise from Galway hurling champs for Laois coach

Laois coach plotting to dethrone Ballyhale with Galway hurling champs

Tommy Fitzgerald, Laois, in action against Galway in an All-Ireland Hurling Championship Qualifier in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise in 2007. Picture credit: Pat Murphy /

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise man Tommy Fitzgerald has come in for some very high praise from the Galway Hurling Champions ahead of their clash with Ballyhale Shamrocks.

St Thomas' GAA club are the latest club hurling kingpins to emerge from the west winning six of the last senior championships in the county. This year they've recruited Fitzgerald to the coaching ticket.

Defender Fintan Burke spoke to The42.ie about the outside input that Fitzgerald and others have brought to the mix.

“We’d be a firm believer in bringing someone from the outside that has no ties to anyone. The fact that it’s a small club, and there’s a lot of family relations, you don’t want any influence like that inside the club that someone has to pick someone that they know.

“He (Tommy Fitzgerald) is awful quiet. He wouldn’t be seen too much on the days of matches, but his attention to detail, and his vision of where he wants us to go has just really brought us along,” said Burke.

Fitzgerald is no stranger to the Galway. Apart from lining out for Laois in several close battles with the Tribesman at county level, he has close familie ties. His father Seamus is a retired garda who is a Galway native. His mother is Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a school principal at Rath National School near Ballybrittas, came to national attention as part of Eddie Brennan's backroom team with the Laois hurlers. Another Galway man, Niall Corcoran was part of the successful team that made it to an All-Ireland quarter final.

The Portlaoise GAA club man enjoyed most of his success lining out in Gaelic Football during Portlaoise's historic nine-in-a-row. A corner back in football, he played in the 2005 All-Ireland Club Final which Portlaoise lost to Ballina Stephenites.

St Thomas take on Shamrocks of Ballyhale on Sunday, January 23 in Semple Stadium.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media