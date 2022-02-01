Support CLUB and COUNTY: Laois GAA rallying call for the 2022 All County Clubs Members Draw

Laois GAA is inviting supporters and members in the four corners of the O'Moore County and around Ireland and the world to show their support for Gaelic Games in their home clubs and county by buying a ticket in the 2022 edition of the All County Clubs Members Draw.
In 2000, the GAA in Laois came together to launch a major fundraising drive which became the Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw.
After nearly two decades of success the draw is still on the go and continues to be a vital source of income for the organisation of hurling and football in Laois.
With a €126,000 total prize fund, Laois GAA says this allows the clubs to run a big draw with out the worry of raising a major top prize.
While you'll be in with a chance of winning up to €10,000 in each of the four draws, Laois GAA highlights the importance of buying one of the €130 tickets.
"The benefits to your club are tremendous. €115 of every ticket sold after the initial prize fund levy goes to your club. For example, if your club sells another 100 tickets, then your club generates €11,500 for itself with no outlay," says Laois GAA.
Supporters are reminded by what clubs do in communities:
"The GAA in Laois is what we are. We have great pride in our club and great pride in our county. This draw will give you the opportunity to support your club and your county," say the GAA.
So what are the prizes.
Draw dates:
Contact your local club contact to sign up at anytime. You can also contact Laois GAA for more details.
