05 Feb 2022

Padraic Maher will be in Portlaoise on Saturday to support Tipp and his brother Ronan

Injury forces star Tipperary defender Padraic Maher to retire from hurling

Padraic Maher, will be in Portlaoise on Saturday to suppoert Tipperary in the NHL

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

04 Feb 2022 5:46 PM

In a  wide ranging interview he says he is grateful that the family has Ronan, the Premier County and Thurles Sarsfields to follow in the coming weeks after his shock enforced retirement.

Padraic Maher will be in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday evening to cheer on his brother Ronan and his Tipperary colleagues as they start out in the Allianz National Hurling league campaign.

The retired Tipperary star who shocked the GAA world with news of his enforced departure from the fields he graced, due to a neck injury, is looking forward to watching on from the stands, and to "stopping for a few pints on the way home."

As an elite inter county player, having a few pints in the height of the season was a  non runner, but life has changed utterly  in the last week for the Thurles Sarsfields star who is trying hard to find the positives in such a difficult scenario.

A series of scans revealed that he was at very high risk of suffering permanent, life changing damage were he to receive a blow to the affected area. And, in that sense, he didn't have a difficult decision to make.

"There was no decision - my health was the important thing and hard and all as it has been over the last few days, I know that the risk element has been taken away now that contact sport is out of the equation. I can go on and life a perfectly normal life, whereas if I had continued playing, there was always the risk. It has been a whirlwind over the last few days, but I'm just looking forward to getting on with things now," he said.

See next weeks Tipperary for full, indepth interview.

