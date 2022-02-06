Search

Laois GAA club set for big celebration of hurling championship win

Trumera were Intermediate Champions 2021

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

06 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA Intermediate Hurling Champions Trumera are set to celebrate their 2021 victor in style in March.

The club, which saw off Clough Ballacolla in the final last October, is holding a Victory Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 5.

The celebration takes place in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel and music on the night will be by Outta Diesel. Dinner will be served at 7.30pm.

Tickets are €35 a head and are available from Gráinne Kirwan. Raffle also on the night.

Apart from the marking the great win, the night is sure to be a evening to celebrate for all associated with the club having come through the challenges presented by Covid-19.

