IN PICTURES: Laois GAA supporters flock to O'Moore Park in their droves for weekend double header

For the first time since early 2020, Laois supporters could go to O'Moore Park in Portlaoise and watch their beloved GAA teams without any Covid-19 attendance restriction.
The Laois hurlers entertained Tipperary on Saturday night while Laois footballers welcomed Westmeath on Sunday and the loyal GAA fan base in the O'Moore County really did come out in force despite the inclement weather.
Sportsfile were there for us on Saturday night while local photographer Denis Byrne got some great shots for us on Sunday of supporters enjoying being back in the moment.
Click the next icon to scroll through the photos.
